Hibs will fight for the right to party says Martin Boyle

Winning the Scottish Cup is something Martin Boyle will never forget, even if the festivities that followed all became a tad blurry.

Part of the Hibernian team which exorcised the ghosts of a 114-year hoodoo, Boyle says the squad marked the occasion with the kind of celebrations that live long in folklore.

“I think everyone gave it a good go last year, myself included. It was a memorable time and I think we milked it a wee bit. But it’s just one of those things. There were a few parties that went on for days!

“Fans were taking days off work. It was carnage. I knew [winning the Scottish Cup] was huge for the club as it was always spoken about. But to actually do it and see the thousands that turned up on the Sunday [for the open top bus parade] was crazy.”

The aftermath of the Hampden heroics was strung out for days as the players embarked on their close season with plenty of drink, no constraints and a massive reason to party.

“I remember all ending up at John McGinn’s house. It was a riot,” says the striker. “I think there were 11 boys on his living room floor. It was carnage. I don’t think boys went home to their missus or anything like that. I think mine is still wondering where I got to!

“It was great to say we’d done it. And to do it again would be absolutely unbelievable. It would probably be equally as good. We’d probably just do it all again, which would be brilliant. But we have a tough task. Aberdeen have a really good manager and really good players. It should be a cracker.”

Having successfully reached the semi-final in their defence of the trophy, Hibs face the Pittodrie side at Hampden Park on Saturday.

The last time Aberdeen won silverware, Boyle was in the crowd, cheering them on as they lifted the 2014 League Cup and, having trained with the club in the past and grown up surrounded by friends who are Dons fans, he knows how much they would love to add the Scottish Cup after a 27-year wait.

“They’ve tried to give it a good go over the years. But the fans are dying to get their hands on a Scottish Cup. I was actually at the League Cup final at Celtic Park when they won that. The celebrations they had there were unbelievable and the fans come out in their numbers every week for them. I’m sure they would love to do what we did last year. It’s up to us to stop that.”

Last season’s triumph was beyond Boyle’s boyhood dreams but having tasted success, he wants more. “It’s been brilliant. I never imagined myself winning the Scottish Cup.

“I won the Championship with Dundee and it was equally as good, and coming here and getting this club back to where it belongs has been a privilege.

“But winning the Scottish Cup was unbelievable. Normally I watch the final on TV with my dad so to actually go and do it was amazing.”

The result has earned Boyle and every other player who played their part in that triumph legendary status in Leith, with offers from grateful fans to pick up the tab for drinks or dinner a fairly regular occurrence.

“I try not to let people do that, I normally bat it off. But they do offer whenever I go out. I go out with my girlfriend and you even get people trying to buy us meals and stuff so I don’t know how Dave [Gray, matchwinner and captain] feels, he must get it all the time.

“It is quite surreal but it makes you feel good and it helps other people enjoy the moment. They have backed us all so to finally help them get their hands on it was a great feeling.”