Hibs take Sunderland left-back Tommy Robson on trial

HIBS assistant boss Garry Parker today confirmed the Easter Road club have taken 21-year-old Sunderland player Tommy Robson on trial.

The left-back has caught the eye captaining the Black Cats’ Under-23 side this season with a number of clubs in England and Scotland keeping close tabs on his progress.

Barnsley wanted to sign Robson in the summer but Sunderland kept hold of their younger players given the shortage of options open to new boss David Moyes.

Next month’s transfer window could open the way for Robson to sign a loan deal elsewhere and Hibs have moved quickly to have a closer look.

Parker said: “He’s here for a few days. You can’t tell off one training session but we’ll have a good look at him.”