Hibs take Polish right-back on trial

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon says his transfer dealings may not be over, despite the window closing this week.

The Easter Road boss confirmed he is casting his eye over a Polish defender Filip Modelski, with a view to enlisting his services for the remainder of the campaign.

The 23-year-old right-back, who previously had a stint at West Ham United and has one cap, is a free agent after leaving Jagecllonia Bialystock at the end of last season.

“We were hoping to get maybe one in and we spoke with a couple of clubs but couldn’t get anything agreed in time,” said Lennon. “I’m pretty happy with what I’ve got but there might still be scope for doing some business. We had an Italian earlier in the week, although we won’t take the option on that, and we are having a good look at the Polish player.

“It’s a position we want to strengthen as we’ve only got David [Gray] at the minute. If we do lose David at any time in the season we might need to rethink the formation and we don’t really want that.”