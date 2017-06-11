Hibs striker Jason Cummings set to join Nottingham Forest

Hibs striker Jason Cummings is poised to join English Championship side Nottingham Forest in a seven-figure deal.

The 21-year-old, who has been the Easter Road club’s top scorer in each of the last three seasons, will join up with former Rangers manager Mark Warburton, now in charge at the City Ground.

Hibs and Forest will now look to conclude the deal, with the player set to undergo a medical this week.

Should the move go through, the departure of Cummings will leave a major void in the Hibs attack ahead of the club’s return to the Ladbrokes Premiership next season.

Cummings, who has scored 71 goals since making his Hibs debut as an 18-year-old in November 2013, had made no secret of his desire to test himself at a higher level. He fuelled speculation that he was keen to move on when he said in April after winning promotion that “my job at Hibs is done a wee bit with what I wanted to do.”

Hibs rejected a seven-figure offer for the player from Peterborough last summer.

Easter Road head coach Neil Lennon will now look to bolster his attack with Martin Boyle, Brian Graham and new signing Simon Murray making up his attack following the departure of James Keatings and Grant Holt.