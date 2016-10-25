Hibs striker James Keatings ruled out for six weeks

Hibs striker James Keatings was today ruled out of action for six weeks due to a knee injury.

The 24-year-old had to be helped off the pitch after attempting to block a clearance during Saturday’s 3-1 win at Dunfermline.

Keatings was wearing a knee brace while at last night's premiere of Hibs' Scottish Cup final DVD 'Time for Heroes'

Keatings, who left East End Park on crutches, received scan results today which confirmed a partial tear to his medial ligament.

The player tweeted: “Gutted to be ruled out for 6 weeks. There’s never a good time to get injured. Time now to work hard and come back stronger.”

