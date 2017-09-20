Hibs set to make 21st appearance at Hampden since 2000

Hibs are set to make their 21st cup appearance at Hampden Park since the year 2000, following Tuesday night’s victory over Livingston.

Prior to the 3-2 triumph, achieved through goals by Martin Boyle, Danny Swanson and an Anthony Stokes penalty, the Easter Road side had appeared at the national stadium 15 times on Scottish Cup duty and five times for the League Cup.

The most memorable trip is surely the 2016 Scottish Cup final, when Alan Stubbs’ side ended Hibs’ 114-year wait to lift the famous trophy.

A total of 21 visits has Hibs third in the Hampden appearance table since 2000 behind only Celtic (41) and Rangers, who are set to make their 32nd appearance following their extra-time victory over Partick Thistle.

They actually split the Old Firm if you only count appearances since 2012, with Hibs making nine trips to G42 over the past five-and-a-half years, three more than Aberdeen and four above Rangers.

Rivals Hearts have appeared at the national stadium only eight times since the turn of the millennium, putting them joint-sixth alongside Dunfermline Athletic, behind Dundee United (13) Aberdeen (12).

However, the Tynecastle side have won two cups in that time, a total matching that of their Edinburgh neighbours.

The Jambos have also had three League Cup semis at Easter Road and one at Fir Park, bringing their overall total down whereas Hibernian have also played two League Cup semi-finals at Tynecastle, both against St Johnstone.

Elsewhere, the 2013/14 Scottish Cup semi-finals between Rangers and Dundee United, and St Johnstone and Aberdeen were both played at Ibrox Park, with the final taking place at Celtic Park.

Other matches at the semi-final or final stage played at a venue other than Hampden since January 1 2000 are:

Aberdeen v Dundee United, Dens Park, Scottish League Cup semi-final, 1999/2000, season

Dundee v Livingston, Easter Road, Scottish League Cup semi-final 2004/05, season

Dunfermline v Livingston, Easter Road, Scottish League Cup semi-final, 2005/06 season

Kilmarnock v Falkirk, Fir Park, Scottish League Cup semi-final, 2006/07 season

Aberdeen v Dundee United, Tynecastle, Scottish League Cup semi-final, 2007/08 season

Aberdeen v St Johnstone, Tynecastle, Scottish League Cup semi-final, 2013/14 season

Dunfermline v Inverness CT, Pittodrie, Scottish Cup semi-final replay, 2003/04 season

• These tallies do not count away cup games against Queen’s Park.