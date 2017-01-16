Hibs’ Ross Laidlaw wins battle with old pal Lewis Vaughan

Although Kris Commons’ winning goal and the intrigue over the player’s next move grabbed the headlines, this game really hinged on the performances of two men from Raith. Ross Laidlaw came out on top, but only just.

The ex-Rovers goalkeeper had his finest display for the Leith team. This was perfect timing, what with Ofir Marciano restored to fitness and sitting on the bench and Dumbarton’s on-loan striker from Stark’s Park, Lewis Vaughan, trying everything to score again his former team-mate.

After Commons had fired Hibernian into the lead on the half-volley, the diminutive, buzzy, blond-haired Vaughan aimed a shot at the postage stamp only for Laidlaw to grab it. Vaughan was voted man of the match – a fine achievement given this was his first 90 minutes after a bad injury – but couldn’t quite salvage a point for Sons, with Laidlaw saving bravely at his feet in the second half after he’d skipped through the Hibs defence.

“Lewis was desperate to score against me,” smiled Laidlaw afterwards.

“When he did his cruciate at Raith I was injured as well so I spent a lot of time with him. It’s good to see him back playing. He had a few shots but it’s my job as a keeper to make saves and I was pleased to keep him out.”

Vaughan’s injury had been a sickener, almost causing the 21-year-old to fall out of love with the game. “It was one of the worst things I’ve done in my life,” he said. “At times you do think: ‘What’s the point?’ But then you get days like this when big clubs come to a wee place…”

And get a fright? Vaughan didn’t say the words but that’s what he meant.

“We deserved at least a point. I thought the lads were different class today and I’m sure Hibs would agree with that. I was out for a long time last season and now I just want to score goals and have fun. I need to get my fitness and confidence up and Dumbarton is a great place to do it because you wouldn’t think they were part-time. The boys train hard on Tuesday and Thursday nights and you can see that fitness isn’t an issue when they play a full-time team. I can help shoot them up the table.”

With Dundee United only drawing, Hibs surged into a six-point lead at the top of the Championship and the 24-year-old Laidlaw declared the win a “massive” one. “Sometimes you aren’t going to play pretty football,” he said. “You need to come to these places and just grind out a result.

“We’ve got the three points and we’re going up the road. And to hear that United have dropped points again gives up more momentum.”

Laidlaw praised the contribution of Commons, pictured, during his emergency loan spell and joined the ranks at Easter Road who want him to stay longer.

“Kris scored the winner at Falkirk and here again. He’s been great for the dressing-room and he’s obviously great on the pitch, too. He’s a quality player and hopefully we can keep him.”

Laidlaw wouldn’t be drawn on whether he hoped to extend his stay between the sticks. “That’s up to the manager,” he said. “I got a couple of games in Europe at the start of the season and, when Ofir got injured, I got another chance. It’s been really good.

“When I’ve been given the opportunity I’ve just tried to get my head down and work hard. But all the goalies at the club are really pally. We have a lot of respect for each other.”