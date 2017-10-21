Hibs’ Neil Lennon won’t forget BT Sport’s advert slight

It isn’t the first time one of Neil Lennon’s teams have been treated with an unnecessary level of disdain by a television company.

Back in 2012, he and his Celtic squad enjoyed the last laugh as they made a mockery of ITV’s condescension and, after the latest blooper by BT Sport, downplaying Hibs’ and Motherwell’s involvement in this weekend’s televised Betfred League Cup semis, the Easter Road manager and his players will be looking to do the same.

Claiming the BT advert was “a bit naughty”, he added that he was willing to accept the apology that has already been issued but, while he will forgive, he is unlikely to forget.

After his Celtic team had been drawn in a tough Champions League group, there was an ill-advised tweet from @itvfootball which read: “Bye bye Celtic. They’ve drawn Barcelona, Benfica and Spartak Moscow.” While Lennon demanded and received a show of contrition at the time, he reveals he took great delight in making them eat their words.

“We got to the last 16! And I took great satisfaction in that,” he said ominously, calling out the guilty party and stating that he has “a long memory”.

He is now also keen to prove to this weekend’s broadcasters that his men merit equal billing. In an advert promoting the coverage, the names of Hibs and Motherwell were tiny compared to the bigger promotion of their respective foes, Celtic and Rangers.

“I did see the advert, yes. I know that the general expectation is that it will be an Old Firm final. But myself and [Fir Park boss] Stephen Robinson want a say in that.

“The club response was funny. They responded in the right way.” They did that by reversing the type sizes in their own promotion of the match.

“But I had it myself at Celtic. So there are still a few smart arses about, obviously.”