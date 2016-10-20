Hibs’ Marvin Bartley wins appeal against Raith red card

Marvin Bartley has won his appeal against the red card received in Hibs’ 0-0 draw with Raith Rovers last weekend.

The midfielder was sent packing for an alleged off-the-ball incident with Raith winger Bobby Barr as the two tangled in the centre of the park.

After appeal, the altercation has now been reduced to a yellow card offence.

It’s the second time in the space of a month Bartley has had a red card rescinded after appeal. The 30-year-old was shown a straight red for lunging in late on Ayr United midfielder Jamie Adams. Likewise, that foul was later deemed to be only worthy of a yellow card after Hibs chose to appeal the decision.

