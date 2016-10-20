Search

Hibs’ Marvin Bartley wins appeal against Raith red card

An incredulous Marvin Bartley is shown a straight red card against Raith Rovers. Picture: SNS

An incredulous Marvin Bartley is shown a straight red card against Raith Rovers. Picture: SNS

0
Have your say

Marvin Bartley has won his appeal against the red card received in Hibs’ 0-0 draw with Raith Rovers last weekend.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

The midfielder was sent packing for an alleged off-the-ball incident with Raith winger Bobby Barr as the two tangled in the centre of the park.

After appeal, the altercation has now been reduced to a yellow card offence.

It’s the second time in the space of a month Bartley has had a red card rescinded after appeal. The 30-year-old was shown a straight red for lunging in late on Ayr United midfielder Jamie Adams. Likewise, that foul was later deemed to be only worthy of a yellow card after Hibs chose to appeal the decision.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Warburton denies BT Sport rift | Mönchengladbach poke fun at Glasgow pub | Old Firm quit plan

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Back to the top of the page