Hibs’ Lewis Stevenson deserves his day in the spotlight

Lewis Stevenson is a minority breed. He deserves respect regardless of which team you support. He has earned it by being himself, by being committed, loyal and by not making money his only priority.

He will concede he has rarely been the most gifted player in the side – he is also one of the game’s most self-deprecating exponents – but he has often been the most valuable and he has never lost touch with the inner boy who grew up kicking a ball about with his mates, which is why he can be counted on to squeeze the very best out of himself every game and fight for his team. But that little boy is now a man. A man with a wider view of the world and a down-to-earth understanding of his place in it, which is why earnings from his testimonial dinner went to charity and more than half the takings from today’s match against Sunderland will do likewise. It is no surprise that even some Hearts fans have been moved to donate the cost of tickets in a financial doffing of the cap.

A guy who celebrates when things go well, he is also the man who fronts up to explain things and even apologise when plans go awry. That sets him apart from most because while the game is swamped with guys who feed off adulation and are happy to do interviews when the going is good, very few can be counted on to do that when things turn ugly.

As a player and a man, Stevenson deserves to be celebrated. The fact he will probably cringe at today’s attention makes that even more valid.