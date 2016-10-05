Hibs Ladies 0 - 6 Bayern: Home side hit for six

Hibs were overcome by a display of power and precision football in what turned out to be a footballing education for the home side.

An early Bayern goal was a crushing blow to any hopes Chris Roberts’ players had of keeping the visitors under control, and after it the Germans showed why they have won the Bundesliga for the past two seasons.

For Hibs, who dominate most of the teams in SWPL1 in much the same fashion, it was a night of tireless chasing the ball and trying to close down a cosmopolitan Bayern side packed with internationals from several countries.

There were no places for Emma Brownlie, Sarah Ewens or Rachael Small in the Hibs starting line-up as Roberts went with Siobhan Hunter beside captain Joelle Murray in central defence and opted for different midfield options.

Bayern coach Thomas Worle gave a start to Scotland’s Lisa Evans on the right of a front three which included Dutch ace Vivianne Miedema.

Evans, who was up against Scotland team-mate Kirsty Smith, launched the attack which led to the first Bayern goal after only six minutes. Hibs had made a confident start, but Evans forced Hunter to concede the first of two quick corners, and from Verena Fasst’s second delivery central defender Stefanie Van der Gragt headed home.

The early goal, in front of their noisy band of supporters, led to Bayern taking an almost complete stranglehold on the first half with their usual possession game. After 18 minutes Bayern captain Melanie Behringer’s corner was met by Van der Gragt but this time she missed the target. The defender was wreaking havoc in the air and again came close with another effort against the bar two minutes later.

Hibs had another narrow escape when goalkeeper Jenna Fife allowed the ball to bounce over her head. Miedema collected, but her shot was cleared off the line by Joelle Murray.

A second goal was inevitable and it came midway through the half, just after Lizzie Arnot fired in Hibs only shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

Sara Diabritz released Miedema in the box and the young Dutch striker slotted it past Fife.

Seven minutes from the interval Melanie Leupolz headed home the third in front of the near post.

Hibs started the second half in more confident fashion, but were again undone after 56 minutes. Evans was the provider, sending in a low cross which Meidema converted from close range.

Bayern’s fifth, just after the hour, yet again followed a high ball into the box – this time another corner from Behringer. Leupolz got her second following a scramble in the Hibs goalmouth.

It got worse for Hibs when Lucy Graham handled the ball in the box and was yellow carded by Swiss referee Esther Staubli. The penalty was sent past Fife by Behringer. The Hibs goalkeeper did well to prevent Bayern making it seven with a close range save from Bayern substitute Anna Gerhardt, but then Bayern got a second penalty when Hibs substitute, Emma Brownlie, brought down Leupolz.

This time the penalty was taken by Nicole Rosler, but she smashed the ball off the bar.