Hibs keen on January loan move for Kris Commons of Celtic

Hibernian are considering a bid to sign Kris Commons on loan in January.

The attacking midfielder has slipped out of the first team picture at Celtic and has yet to play since Brendan Rodgers took over as manager.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon knows Commons well from his time in charge of Celtic and it is understood he sees the 33-year-old as a player who could pep up his side’s promotion bid during the second half of the season.

However, any deal would hinge on how accommodating Celtic were in terms of the player’s salary. Commons is one of the high earners at the Parkhead club and a compromise would have to be reached on what proportion of his wages Hibs would pay.

Lennon signed Commons for Celtic from Derby County in January 2011 and the player made an immediate impact. However, he has not played since April.

Speaking in October, Rodgers suggested Commons did not fit in with his style of play.

“I’ve brought in players who play in a slightly different way to how he’s played before,” Rodgers said. “There’s no doubting his qualities and what he’s shown over two, three, four years. But it’s a different team playing in a different way.”