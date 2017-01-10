Hibs heroics land Conrad Logan prestigious award in Ireland

Goalkeeper Conrad Logan’s Scottish Cup heroics for Hibs have won the Irishman a prestigious award in his homeland.

Drafted in by then Easter Road boss Alan Stubbs as cover after his No.1 choice Mark Oxley was suspended for the semi-final against Dundee United, Logan turned in a man-of-the-match performance on his debut at Hampden.

The 30-year-old pulled off a string of impressive saves and capped a stunning performance by stopping two United penalties in the shoot-out which followed the no-scoring draw sending Hibs into the final which ended with a historic victory over Rangers, ending a 114-year wait for the cup.

Those displays have now been recognised with Logan being honoured with the Professional Sport Achievement Award at the 2016 Donegal Sports Star Awards.

Logan, now with Rochdale, told the English League One club’s website: “It’s an honour and a privilege to win such a prestigious award – it means a lot.

“I really enjoyed my time at Hibs and I’ll always be grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to play after returning from injury. Personally, the couple of months I spent there really couldn’t have worked out any better.

“Winning the Scottish Cup was special. It was a fantastic occasion for everyone involved, particularly the fans, and it was amazing to be part of the side that won the competition for the first time in 114 years.”