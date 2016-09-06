Hibs handed home tie in Irn-Bru Cup draw

Hibs have been drawn at home against St Mirren in the fourth round of the Irn-Bru Cup.

The Easter Road side defeat Turriff United away 3-0 on Sunday to book their place in the last 16.

St Mirren defeated Albion Rovers but needed extra time to win their third-round tie.

The fourth round sees teams from Wales and Northern Ireland enter the competition for the first time.

It’s a radical revamp for the tournament formerly known as the Challenge Cup.

Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints are away to Forfar, while runners-up Bala Town have been drawn at home to Alloa.

Northern Irish Premiership champions Crusaders are at home to Livingston. Linfield, the runners-up in Northern Ireland, are away to Queen of the South.

Ties are due to be played on the weekend of 8/9 October.

The draw was made at Oriam, the new Scottish centre of sport in Edinburgh.

Irn Bru Cup fourth round draw:

Bala Town v Alloa Athletic

Forfar Athletic v The New Saints

Crusaders v Livingston

Queen of the South v Linfield

Hibernian v St Mirren

Dunfermline Athletic v Queen’s Park

Ayr United v Falkirk

Stranraer v Dundee United

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>