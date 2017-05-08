Hibs forward James Keatings set to join Dundee United

James Keatings is set to sign for Dundee United after rejecting the chance to extend his stay with Hibs.

The 25-year-old former Celtic, Hamilton Accies and Hearts player enjoyed life at Easter Road after moving across Edinburgh two years ago. However, he had grown frustrated by his lack of opportunities in his favoured position as an out-and-out striker and, with the highly-regarded Jason Cummings currently blocking his way at Hibs, he felt he had no option but to move on and further his career.

Keatings has held talks with the Tannadice club and is set to pledge his future to them once he undergoes a medical. The striker scored 20 goals in 39 starts for Hibs and has netted 46 times in total for three different clubs over the past four seasons.

United, who are also keen on Hearts winger Billy King, face Morton in the quarter-final of the Premiership play-offs this week as they look to secure an instant return to the top flight following a year’s absence.