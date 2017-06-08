Hibs formally announce signing of defender Efe Ambrose

Hibs have officially announced that Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose has signed a two-year deal with the club.

The news that Ambrose had signed for the Easter Road side was revealed last week, but the deal required an endorsement from the Scottish Football Association and a visa prior to it being completely ratified.

The 28-year-old joined Hibs on a short-term loan in March from Celtic and helped the side win promotion to the Premiership. His contract in Glasgow expired at the end of the season and head coach Neil Lennon persuaded Ambrose that his long-term future lies in Leith.

Speaking to the official club website, Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster said: “Efe is a player of real quality and one who excited the fans when he arrived on a short-term deal. The Club as a whole are delighted to be bringing in a player with his quality and experience.

“Neil was really keen to get Efe over the line and we’re delighted to have been able to achieve that.

“Bringing in a player like Efe is a coup and the supporters played their part. We now have over 11,300 season ticket holders, this is the sort of backing that helps us to bring in players with his quality as we prepare for the season ahead.”

