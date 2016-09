Hibs head coach Neil Lennon and in-form striker Jason Cummings have won the Ladbrokes Championship manager and player of the month awards for August respectively.

The accolades come on the back of an exceptional start to the season for the Easter Road club, with Lennon guiding the Hibees to five straight league wins, while Cummings has scored in every match so far, bagging seven goals in total.

