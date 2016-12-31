Hibs confirm signing of winger Chris Humphrey from Preston

Hibs have confirmed the signing of former Motherwell winger Chris Humphrey on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Humphrey, 29, joins from Preston North End, subject to the completion of registration.

The Jamaican internationalist has spent the last three-and-a-half years at Deepdale following a four-year stint at Motherwell.

“I am pleased to be signing with Hibs,” he said.

“I know the club well from my time at Motherwell – they’re a big club and it will be great to play at Easter Road again.

“The team are pushing hard for promotion this season and I’ll hopefully be able to help us achieve that.”