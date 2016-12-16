Hibs complete signing of Kris Commons on emergency loan

Hibs have announced the signing of former Scotland midfielder Kris Commons on an emergency loan deal from Celtic.

It is understood all the necessary paperwork has been completed in order for the 33-year-old to play in tomorrow’s Championship match against Morton.

The out-of-favour Celtic star was undergoing a medical at the Capital club’s East Mains training base earlier today as boss Neil Lennon seeks to ease his injury worries with John McGinn, Fraser Fyvie and Dylan McGeouch all ruled out of the trip to Cappielow.

The loan ties Commons to Hibs for a minimum of 28 days and it is likely that Commons would then sign on for the remainder of the season during next month’s transfer window.

