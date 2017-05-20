Hibs chief Leeann Dempster takes Hearts fan’s jibe in good spirits

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster received a surprise birthday card from Hearts fan ‘Hearty Harry’ commemorating the fifth anniversary of the Gorgie side’s Scottish Cup win.

Hearts fans reminisced on 19 May, remembering the club’s emphatic 5-1 victory over their Edinburgh rivals in the 2012 Scottish Cup final, with one fan taking the opportunity to remind those at Easter Road.

Dempster revealed the Super Mario card in a collage on Twitter, featuring two pictures of Jason Cummings in buoyant mood against Hearts and one of herself during Hibs’ bus parade celebrating last year’s Scottish Cup victory.

The card’s message read: “To Rod & Leanne (sic), Happy 19th of May! Thanks for the memories. We’ll never forget, you’ll never forget, Edinburgh will never forget! It should have been ten! All the best to the wee team in the new season. Hearty Harry”.

It was signed off with six kisses, arranged as five and one.

Taking the gesture with a sense of humour Dempster replied: “Thanks to “Hearty Harry’ for the birthday card - what doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger...”