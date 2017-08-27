Hibs boss: Nottingham Forest bid for John McGinn ‘laughable’

Hibs have rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest for midfield star John McGinn.

Forest manager Mark Warburton is a big fan of the 22-year-old Scotland internationalist and has already raided the Edinburgh club this summer, signing prolific striker Jason Cummings.

McGinn has been a key player for Hibs since his arrival from St Mirren in 2015 and was subject to a reported £1 million bid from Ipswich Town earlier this summer. His contract at Easter Road runs until 2019.

Neil Lennon confirmed the bid had been rejected, saying: “A bid came in for John but it was nowhere near our valuation of the player. It was laughable.”