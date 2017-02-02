Hibs boss Neil Lennon wins manager of month award

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has landed the Ladbrokes Championship manager of the month award for January.

The Northern Irishman guided the Hibees to three wins out of three in the league, including a memorable 3-0 triumph over Dundee United at the start of the month.

The Easter Road side also recorded 1-0 away wins at Dumbarton and Queen of the South in January.

Hibs are eight points clear of second-placed United after their fine recent run of results.

It is the second time Lennon has won the accolade after picking up the award for August.