Hibs boss Neil Lennon handed two-game ban for touchline spat

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has received an immediate two-match touchline ban following his bust-up with Morton boss Jim Duffy.

Lennon also received a further two-game punishment suspended until the end of 2017, which will only be triggered if he is found guilty of another misconduct charge.

The announcement came just before midnight on Tuesday following a Scottish Football Association disciplinary hearing.

The panel decided Lennon had adopted an aggressive attitude towards Duffy and the match officials towards the end of the goalless draw at Easter Road last month, when Morton’s Kudus Oyenuga fouled Jordon Forster before going down theatrically when confronted by Darren McGregor.

Lennon will sit in the stand in games against Raith Rovers and Ayr but will be free to take part in the presentation of the Ladbrokes Championship trophy after Hibs’ final match of the season against St Mirren.

Hibs were also fined £750 for the melee that followed the incident, with a further £250 suspended.

Duffy had received an immediate two-match ban in a separate hearing last week, when Morton were fined £500.