Hibs are aiming for second, says Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon has laid down a marker to his Hibernian team, saying “I want to finish best of the rest”.

Speaking on BT Sport’s Scottish Football Extra show, the Hibs boss was asked if his team could finish second and above capital rivals Heart of Midlothian.

“That’s the intention,” he responded. “It’s important we keep momentum. What the players have shown over the last two years, particularly in the cup competitions when they’ve played against Premiership opposition they can certainly hold their own if not better.”

Lennon has pinpointed recruitment as the key to achieving a runners-up spot on their return to the top-flight after three seasons away. If the club were to reach that target it would be the first time they’ve finished in second spot in the top tier since 1975.

“I think it depends how well we recruit,” he said. “We’ve had a good look at Aberdeen this season, we’ve played Hearts over two games and they are teams who are there or thereabouts. I think Rangers will be stronger next season.

“Our challenge is first of all top six then can we progress from there but I want to finish best of the rest.”