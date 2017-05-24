Hibs and Aberdeen target Shaun Maloney offered new Hull deal

Shaun Maloney, who has been linked with a move to Aberdeen and Hibs, is still wanted by Hull City.

The Scotland international has been offered fresh terms to remain with the club following their relegation to the Championship.

Hull announced their retained list on Wednesday and confirmed that there is an offer on the table for Maloney, 34, to stay on next season.

A club statement read: “Shaun Maloney, who is set to see his current contract expire at the end of next month, has been offered a new deal for next season, as have youngsters Jonathan Edwards and Harvey Rodgers who both spent the second half of the 2016/17 campaign on loan at Accrington Stanley.”

Maloney originally penned a two-year deal with Hull in 2015 after a spell in Major League Soccer and he featured in 14 games for the club last term.

He grew up in Aberdeen and was strongly linked with a move to Pittodrie earlier this month. Hibs have als been credited with an interest in the player. Easter Road boss Neil Lennon played with and managed Maloney at Celtic.