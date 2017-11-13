Ex-Hibs and Dundee United striker misses absolute sitter in A-League

Former Hibs and Dundee United striker Roy O’Donovan was guilty of missing an incredible chance in Newcastle Jets’ win over Adelaide United.

READ MORE - Ex-Celtic striker scores dramatic winner in Brazilian title race

The visitors held on for the three points in the 2-1 victory, moving top of the table in the process, but it would have been a more comfortable win had O’Donovan found the back of net when presented with the opportunity on 53 minutes.

Team-mate Andrew Nabbout showed great selflessness when he opted to square for O’Donovan rather than go for goal himself when through one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

The Irishman even had time to take a touch and steady himself, yet could only pass the ball beyond the far post with the goalkeeper nowhere.

O’Donovan spent half a season at Dundee United in 2008 after joining on loan from Sunderland. He made another temporary switch north of the border in 2012, joining Pat Fenlon’s Hibs side from Coventry City.

The 32-year-old has also featured for Cork City, Sunderland, Blackpool, Southend United, Hartlepool United, Northampton Town, DPMM and Central Coast Mariners during his well-travelled career.

READ MORE - Ex-Celtic and Hibs star Liam Miller ‘battling cancer’