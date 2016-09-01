Dumbarton take Hibernian midfielder Stanton on loan

Dumbarton manager Stephen Aitken got his man after Hibs agreed that midfielder Sam Stanton could join the Sons on loan until the end of the season, writes Craig Stewart.

Aitken approached the Easter Road side early yesterday morning however negotiations went on until after eight o’clock last night as the clubs looked to agree what contribution Dumbarton should be making to the player’s wages.

Stanton was keen to get playing again after not being involved since a loan spell with Livingston ended back in May and the clubs eventually agreed a deal that will see Stanton stay with Dumbarton until 21 May 2017.

Aitken said: “We were made aware that Sam was available earlier in the week and we are delighted to get the deal over the line.”

East Fife have agreed a loan deal with Hibs for striker Jamie Insall, with the 24-year-old now set for his fourth temporary period at Bayview. Insall was signed by former Hibs manager Alan Stubbs from Stourbridge a year ago.