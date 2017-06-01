Done deal: Efe Ambrose signs two-year contract with Hibs

Hibs have pulled off a major coup in signing Nigerian internationalist Efe Ambrose on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season at Easter Road on an emergency loan from Celtic, playing 12 matches for the Edinburgh club as Neil Lennon’s players won the Championship title and secured their return to the top flight.

Ambrose had admitted he’d find it hard to turn down the chance to return to Hibs when his deal with Celtic came to an end while Lennon, who had brought him to the Glasgow outfit from Israeli side Ashdod in the summer of 2012, had made no secret he’d like to sign him again on a permanent basis.

It had become clear the defender had no future under Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers but it is understood a deal was struck late last night between Hibs and the player who became a free agent today.