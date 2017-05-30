Defender Liam Fontaine signs new contract with Hibs

Liam Fontaine has become the latest member of Neil Lennon’s Hibs squad to commit his future to the Easter Road club.

The 31-year-old central defender’s contract had expired but he’s joined team-mates David Gray, Darren McGregor, Lewis Stevenson, Marvin Bartley and Ross Laidlaw in agreeing a new deal.

Fontaine, who has played nearly 100 games for the Capital club since arriving as a free agent from Bristol City in the summer of 2017, has signed a one-year extension to his contract.

The London-born player was part of Hibs’ historic Scottish Cup winning side of 2016 but a calf injury – which ultimately required surgery – sustained at the end of February limited him to just 19 appearances last season.