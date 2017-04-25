Danny Swanson: Why I’m swapping St Johnstone for Hibs

Danny Swanson has admitted it was a tough decision to leave St Johnstone but the chance to join Hibs was too good to turn down.

Swanson, 30, has agreed a pre-contract deal to join the Easter Road club in the summer.

He is a lifelong Hibs supporter and says it was his ambition to play for the club.

The attacking midfielder had a short spell at Hearts last season but has flourished at St Johnstone and is the club’s top scorer for the current campaign with 13 goals.

Swanson said: “The opportunity to sign for Hibernian was one I couldn’t resist. I’m an Edinburgh boy and grew up supporting the Hibees. It’s always been an ambition of mine to play for the club and I am looking forward to this new challenge and to help achieve their goals back in the SPFL Premiership.

“The decision to leave St Johnstone has been a difficult one for me. I’ve felt settled at the Saints and really enjoyed my football, and my period at the club has been the most enjoyable and satisfying time of my career. So, it goes without saying, my decision to leave McDiarmid Park was not taken lightly. However, the pull of Hibernian was too much for me.”

Swanson began his career with Berwick Rangers before earning a move to Dundee United who he helped win the Scottish Cup in 2010. He had spells in England with Peterborough and Coventry City, before coming back to Scotland to join St Johnstone on loan. He then moved to Hearts before returning to Perth.

He has helped Saints secure a top six finish for this campaign and the club remain in the box seat to secure European qualification for next season.

However, the season has not been without its dramas and Swanson was involved in an on-field fight with team-mate Richard Foster during the recent defeat by Hamilton Accies.

The pair were both sent off and later fined by the club.

Swanson added: “I would like to thank my team-mates, the staff and the supporters at St Johnstone for making me feel very welcome. It’s a fine football club with good values.

“I also want to thank the manager, Tommy Wright, who has supported me in so many ways, on and off the field. His trust in me on the football park allowed me to flourish. The way he treated me like an adult off the park also helped me to mature and develop as a person.

“Now that we are in the top six yet again, which is yet another fine achievement, for the next five games, it’s my focus to make sure I play my part in helping St Johnstone qualify for a European place. Everyone at the club has worked extremely hard so far this season and it would be a fitting reward at the end of this campaign.

“Beyond that, I look forward to starting my new career with Hibernian in the summer.”