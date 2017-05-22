Celtic Women 1 - 4 Hibs Women: Rachael Small eyes treble

Hibernian stand-in captain Rachael Small hopes that retaining the SWPL Cup yesterday will be the spark which takes her side to a domestic treble this season.

Her side dominated Celtic after scoring a goal early in the second half to deny the Glasgow club, who competed well in the first half, a second trophy of the afternoon.

“We said at the start of the season we wanted to win the treble,” the midfielder said. “We’re trailing Glasgow City by a point in the league but that will be our next priority.

“To get one trophy in the bag gives us confidence for going forward.”

Both sides made a high-tempo start and each found the net in the opening six minutes.

Hibs took the lead with a fine goal. Siobhan Hunter fed Kirsty Smith and the left-back cut in before crashing a powerful 20-yard shot past Megan Cunningham.

The lead was short-lived as Ruesha Littlejohn took advantage of a Hibs defensive error and slipped the ball past Jenna Fife from 12 yards.

Former Rangers striker Katey Turner twice came close to putting Hibs back in front as the energetic start continued. Hunter was again the provider for the first, this time from a training-ground free kick, and Turner’s shot from the edge of the box went into the side netting.

The forward then shot across the goal from the other side as Hibs pressed to regain the advantage.

That came after 34 minutes. Rachel McLauchlan sent a low ball into the Celtic box from the right, Chelsea Cornet touched it on, and Lucy Graham supplied the finish.

Again Celtic came straight back into it, but Hibs right-back Cailin Michie prevented a second equaliser when she blocked a netbound Natalie Ross shot just in front of the line.

Emma Brownlie hit the post with a flick just before half-time, and the killer third Hibs goal arrived a minute after the resumption. A mistake by Darcy McFarlane, one of the two Americans signed by Celtic at the start of the year, allowed Abi Harrison to send the ball across the face of the goal and McLauchlan scored from close in. Having gained that two-goal cushion, the sting went out of the game until Small scored with a deflected shot 13 minutes from the end following a scramble in the Celtic box.

Substitute Amy Gallacher should have taken advantage of another inviting ball across goal by Harrison to rub it in for Hibs but sent her shot high over the bar.