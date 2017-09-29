Celtic v Hibs: Match preview and probable line-ups

Hibs travel to the east end of Glasgow with Neil Lennon, Anthony Stokes and Efe Ambrose all facing former side Celtic for the first time.

Lennon has admitted it will be ‘strange’ returning to Parkhead, adding that he won’t celebrate if his side win, while former Hibs striker Leigh Griffiths has also vowed to temper his reaction if he scores against his boyhood heroes.

Efe Ambrose will come up against former team-mate Leigh Griffiths as the Nigerian defender returns to Parkhead for the first time since leaving. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic have been dealt a blow with skipper Scott Brown and fellow midfielder Stuart Armstrong set to be out ‘for a few weeks’, according to manager Brendan Rodgers, so Nir Bitton is likely to partner Olivier Ntcham in defensive midfield.

Armstrong pulled up ahead of Celtic’s 3-0 win over Anderlecht in the Champions League on Wednesday while Brown had to be replaced after suffering a hamstring injury.

Erik Sviatchenko and Eboue Kouassi are still out while Anthony Ralston could be rested, as the youngster has a problem with his meniscus.

Hibs are without goalkeeper Ofir Marciano, who is celebrating Yom Kippur, with young Polish ‘keeper Kevin Dabrowski likely to feature on the bench.

Club captain David Gray and on-loan Manchester City winger Brandon Barker could both return to the squad as Lennon looks to end his former employers’ run of 57 domestic games without defeat.

The only men missing for the Easter Road side are Darren McGregor and Liam Fontaine, the defensive duo out with knee and ankle injuries respectively.

Last five meetings: Hibs 0-4 Celtic; Celtic 1-0 Hibs; Hibs 1-1 Celtic; Celtic 3-0 Hibs; Celtic 3-0 Hibs.

Likely Celtic team (4-2-3-1): Gordon; Lustig, Boyata, Simunovic, Tierney; Ntcham, Bitton; Forrest, Rogic, Sinclair; Griffiths. Subs from: De Vries, Ajer, Roberts, Dembele, Edouard, McGregor, Hayes, Miller, Ralston.

Likely Hibs team: (4-2-3-1): Laidlaw; Whittaker, Ambrose, Hanlon, Stevenson; Bartley, McGeouch; Boyle, McGinn, Stokes; S Murray. Subs from: Dabrowski, Porteous, Slivka, Barker, Matulevicius, Gray, F Murray, S Martin, O Shaw, Swanson.

Referee: Willie Collum

Kick-off: 3pm

Odds: Celtic 2/9 Draw 1/2 Hibs 11/1 (Odds from SkyBet, correct at the time of writing)

