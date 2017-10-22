Celtic’s Mikel Lustig delighted to be back among the goals

Mikel Lustig scored twice to set Celtic on their way to victory and, while he celebrated by launching into the kind of moves that have made him an internet sensation with the Parkhead fans, it is the whole of Scottish football that is still being led on a merry dance by the reigning champions.

Treble winners last season, progress into the first final of this term came on the back of their 60th successive domestic game unbeaten and even some weariness from their midweek torment in Munich could not undermine their apparently unrelenting dominance.

“It has been a while [since I scored],”said the Swedish defender, “and it is nice to play the keyboard again!”

Footage of him playing the imaginary instrument and busting some shapes became a social media hit last summer and he said he couldn’t resist dusting it down at Hampden.

“He’s scored a few now, and he also scored for Sweden,” said team-mate Craig Gordon. “He’s always a threat and he makes good runs in the box. It’s usually headers but this time he managed to hit the target.

“The celebrations were good as well – he was watching them back in the changing room. He loves scoring goals so he can do the crazy celebrations if he keeps sticking the ball in the net.”

On the back of another arduous week, the way Brendan Rodgers’ men went about things yesterday signals they are in no mood to halt their unbeaten run and shows they have yet to fully sate their thirst for silverware.

“We are really satisfied to have reached the final. We just want to win games and silverware so we are delighted,” added Lustig.

Aberdeen will be the next side to try to get in front of the Celtic juggernaut and force it off the road. They host them on Wednesday as the big games just keep coming.

“You get used to playing so many games,” said the Celtic goalkeeper. “There’s a little bit of tiredness on the back of the Bayern game but the way we move the ball about and the way we made them work hard was the most pleasing thing.”

While Hibernian refused to give up, Celtic were able to dig deep to deliver another victory and another cup final. With strength in depth in the squad, there is also a mental fortitude. “We were in control at 2-0 but when it got back to 2-1 it ignited the game a little bit,” admitted Gordon, who was unable to deny Anthony Stokes from the penalty spot. “We had to fight for the remainder of the game – but every time we have been asked those questions we have come up with the answers. This was no different.”

Key was the impact made by Moussa Dembele, who replaced the hard-working Leigh Griffiths, just after an hour, and quickly weighed in. Goals in the 66th and 88th minute quashed Hibs’ hopes that Oli Shaw’s goal could lead to something.

“He has been looking a lot sharper in the last few weeks,” said Gordon. “You could see he was getting ready to come back in and be the top player we know he is. When we saw him coming off the bench we knew he’d be a good option for us with his link up and hold up play. We know when he gets those kind of chances he sticks them away.”