Celtic attacker Kris Commons undergoing medical at Hibs

Hibs were today poised to sign former Scotland midfielder Kris Commons in time to play in tomorrow’s Championship match against Morton.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

The out-of-favour Celtic star was undergoing a medical at the Capital club’s East Mains training base as boss Neil Lennon seeks to ease his injury worries with John McGinn, Fraser Fyvie and Dylan McGeouch all ruled out of the trip to Cappielow.

Provided there are no problems, Hibs would have until noon tomorrow to register the 33-year-old on an emergency loan – for a minimum period of 28 days – with the likelihood Commons would then sign on for the remainder of the season during next month’s transfer window.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Hibs to complete Kris Commons loan | QPR back for Clint Hill | Simunovic ‘not for sale’