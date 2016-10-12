Bayern Munich 4 - 1 Hibs Ladies: Coach hails character

Despite the scoreline on the night and a heavy aggregate defeat, Hibernian Ladies head coach Chris Roberts believes his players’ attitude was exemplary over two legs against one of Europe’s top sides.

It would have been very easy for heads to drop in the face of the onslaught by Bayern Munich, especially in the first leg of the Champions League last-32 tie at Easter Road. But, instead, the largely young Hibs side showed a lot of character and gave as good as they got after Abi Harrison’s fine goal near the end of the first half.

“The rest of the SWPL and Hibernian Football Club should be so proud of them because of the work and effort they’ve put in against such an impressive side,” Roberts said.

“We pressed more aggressively and were more compact than in the first leg. We got on the ball a lot more and scored an incredible goal even if we felt we could have stopped at least two of theirs.”

Just as in the first leg, Bayern went a goal up after six minutes through Anna Gerhardt, before Lisa Evans missed the target with a couple of attempts as the home side continued to force the pace.

Former Glasgow City player Evans made it two for the German champions just after the half hour.

The third goal came from Gerhardt in 38 minutes.

A minute later, Harrison scored a spectacular goal as the striker first-timed the ball home from 25 yards following a fantastic run down the left by full-back Kirsty Smith.

The 18-year-old then came close to getting a second, but this time Bayern goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger pushed the ball away for a corner.

A long spell of Hibs pressure after the break ended when Vivianne Miedema, who had come on for Evans three minutes earlier, restored Bayern’s three-goal advantage following an assist from captain Melanie Behringer.