Andrew Shinnie: Hibs won’t sulk over Dundee United defeat

Hibs midfielder Andrew Shinnie has vowed they won’t be found “sulking” in the wake of their Tannadice set-back.

Neil Lennon’s side allowed rivals Dundee United to move level on points with them at the top of the Championship after Tony Andreu’s decisive second-half penalty made the visitors pay for Martin Boyle’s earlier miss from the spot.

The Edinburgh side passed up a golden opportunity to strengthen their grip on the race for the title but on-loan Birmingham City midfielder Shinnie says they will bounce back.

“We had the chance to go six points clear so we’re kicking ourselves,” he admitted following Friday’s disappointment.

“But we’ve just got to pick ourselves up. It’s disappointing but we’ve another game next Saturday against Dumbarton and we’re still top.

“So we just need to go and put another run together. There’s no point sulking and moping around. I don’t know if we deserved to lose again but we did.

“There wasn’t a lot in the game, just two penalties. We’ve missed our penalty and lose the game.

“It was a good chance to put quite a big gap between us and Dundee United and if we’d gone up 1-0 we’re quite strong defensively and probably would have seen the game out.”

Shinnie took his hat off to Ray McKinnon’s men for stringing together an 11-game unbeaten run but is more focused on helping the Edinburgh outfit return to winning ways.

He added: “They’ve got the results in games and you’ve got to give them credit. They’ve made it level now but we’ll get over it.

“It’s only our second defeat of the season in December so it’s not bad going.

“It was a big, big game for us but we just didn’t play the way we can play.

“We’ll bounce back next Saturday [against Dumbarton] and things can change so we just need to win next Saturday and see what happens.”