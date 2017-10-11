Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes glad to see Hibs back in top flight

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has admitted he has been looking forward to welcoming Hibernian back into the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons travel to Edinburgh this weekend for a first league tie at Easter Road since April 2014, when Hibs were relegated to the Championship.

Hibs have met Aberdeen twice in cup competitions since being relegated. They won this League Cup encounter 2-0 at Easter Road. Picture: Andrew O'Brien

However manager Neil Lennon has led a revival and secured promotion last season before a promising start to the current campaign, and McInnes is happy to see them back.

He told RedTV: “I think it’s something we were all looking forward to.

“The supporters see that as one of the better venues to go to and the fact we have sold so many tickets suggests that.

“Hibs are in good form and they will be expecting a tough game as we are, but it will be a good game I’ve no doubts about that.

“Having watched their game against Celtic, they will go into it confident and I think Neil has got them fired up.

“They have aspirations to do well this season, so I think it has all the makings and ingredients of being a top class game.”