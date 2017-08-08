Wolves rule out role for sacked Hearts boss Ian Cathro

Ian Cathro will not be making a quick return to football with Wolves after manager Nuno Espirito Santo ruled out a coaching role for his former protégé.

It had been reported that Cathro was on the verge of joining up with his old manager at Molineux following his sacking by Hearts.

Cathro worked under the Portuguese coach at both Rio Ave and Valencia, and travelled down to see him on the day his exit from Tynecastle was confirmed.

Nuno, however, insists it was just a friendly visit and there are currently no plans to bring Cathro on to his coaching staff.

He told The Sun: “I have known Ian for a long, long time. Unfortunately he is no longer in the job at Hearts.

“But he was only here to visit me as a friend.”

