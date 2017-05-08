Why Hearts fans may find little solace from the summer window

The Tynecastle club are set to radically restructure their struggling side, but it may not equate greater success, as Craig Fowler writes

Ask any Hearts fan what they’re most looking forward to from the rest of this season and you’ll get the same answer: the end.

The summer cannot come quickly enough. This current team is not good enough to compete for European football. It’s not even good enough to put in decent performances against anyone other than the league’s worst teams. Trapped in the top six, they have limped from disappointing result to disheartening defeat, and it’s sure to only get worse over the remaining three games. A side bereft of confidence, style or fight, it must be ripped apart in the transfer window and built back up again, ready to go for the 2017/18 season.

Some supporters have seen enough. They don’t believe there will be an improvement, regardless of whether the summer recruitment is more Osman Sow and less Conor Sammon. Most of these pessimists won’t renew season tickets and won’t be back until the direction of the first-team has changed dramatically.

The rest, which for now remains the majority, are comforting themselves with the notion that this team was hastily thrown together in January, doomed to fail from the start, and things will be better with the additional time afforded to the club in the summer months. Get the recruitment right and this dire situation can be turned around. Hearts will win matches with consistency once again and Ian Cathro will look like the promising head coach he was heralded as upon his arrival.

It sounds so simple, though the reality is anything but. First of all, it’s not like Hearts have intentionally went out in the past few transfer windows and signed poor players. Recruitment is paramount in football and it doesn’t always go well, regardless of what advantage a single club may have over others. Hearts may go out and trade 10p assets for shiny new £1 coins, but they’re just as likely to swap like for like, or even worse.

They do seem to be learning from past mistakes. Whether justified or not, there has been criticism over the lack of Scottish or British players in the squad. Cathro has said himself it’ll be the club’s intention to try and sign players who have a greater familiarity with the speed and style of the game in Britain.

Furthermore, there appears to be tentative steps to avoid another complete overhaul of a squad that’s been in a state of constant flux for the past two seasons. The signing of Aaron Hughes to a one-year deal and negotiations with Andraz Struna seem to indicate a patience which was missing from previous transfer windows, when anyone underperforming was shipped out as quickly as possible. They’ve identified these two, and potentially one or two others, as players they believe can improve with the rest of the squad.

But even if Hearts get the recruitment right, what’s to say it is going to be a success?

Have a look at the current squad. There’s not a single player in good form right now. None. Are they all bad players? Definitely not. In fact, it’s fairer to say they are mostly good players playing poorly. “I think he’d do well in a good team,” is a sentence you can say, and have probably heard said, about 90 per cent of this Hearts squad.

When there’s such underachievement within the first-team squad the buck stops with the manager. Regardless of your thoughts on the squad at present, nobody would argue Cathro is getting the best out of them, and what does that mean for their incoming summer signings?

Put it this way: are Hearts going to go out and get better players than Jamie Walker or Arnaud Djoum? Maybe, but the answer is probably not. Neither of them are playing well at the moment and haven’t done for several months. Even if the signings are of the required standard, can we be sure they’ll play well?

The hope is that Cathro has a specific system in mind and will recruit to realise this vision. Perhaps it’s the 3-4-3 on show at present. It’s a system which doesn’t suit the current team, but may suit the new arrivals. And in order to ensure a smooth transition, and to hit the ground running, he’s sticking with it for the meantime in order to get those under contract for next season familiar with the set-up.

He better have something up his sleeve. The support are at the end of their tether already. Hearts may be intent on seeing this appointment through, but such conviction will only remain as long as the fans do.

