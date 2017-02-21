Tynecastle pitch is dug up ahead of new pitch being laid

The diggers were at Tynecastle yesterday to dig up the much-maligned playing surface in preparation for a new pitch being laid.

The surface has deteriorated badly in recent weeks and prompted club owner Ann Budge to take swift action. Hearts will be hoping the new grass beds in quickly as their next home game is against Ross County a week today.

The previous pitch was 19 years old and Hearts had hoped it would see them through to the end of the season. However, it became clear in recent home games against Hibs and Inverness that the surface was impacting on the quality of football. Budge said: “We have commissioned SIS (UK) Ltd, the industry leader in the field, to re-turf our pitch. We are assured it will be completed well in time for our next home game against Ross County.”