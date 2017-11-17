Tynecastle new stand to be assessed again today

Building inspectors are due at Tynecastle this morning to once again look over Hearts’ main stand ahead of Sunday’s match against Partick Thistle.

Workers have been trying frantically in the past 36 hours to finish off parts of the structure to allow a safety certificate to be granted in time for the Premiership fixture.

Work continues on the new stand at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS Group

Builders worked a nightshift and throughout the day yesterday after the last inspection on Wednesday.

Progress has been made, but it remains to be seen whether they have done enough to allow the stadium to open on Sunday.

If the inspectors are happy with the stand, then a team from the public safety arm of City of Edinburgh Council would visit Tynecastle and, in conjunction with the emergency services, do their own assessments and, if all standards are met, issue the necessary paperwork. However, if the inspectors leave Gorgie this morning dissatisfied with the situation, Hearts will have to decide whether to call off the match or do more work into the weekend.

The council has reiterated it is willing to do further checks at the weekend if required, but time is against the club.

Hearts officials have remained in constant dialogue with the council, Partick Thistle and the Scottish Professional Football League regarding the ongoing situation.