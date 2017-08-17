Steve McClaren still in the running for Hearts job - reports

Have your say

Steve McClaren insists he’s still in the running for the vacant Hearts manager’s job.

The former England national team boss was thought to have been ruled out as a potential candidate after it emerged he was ready to take a consultancy role with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

However, he’s since declined that opportunity, and could be set for a surprising u-turn should the Gorgie Road side wish to hold formal talks.

McClaren told the Scottish Sun: “I am not committed to going anywhere.

“I’m still an out of work manager looking to get back into the game.

“I’m open-minded as regards any offers that come my way.”

