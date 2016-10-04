Scotland assistant hails ‘terrific’ Hearts star Callum Paterson

Scotland assistant manager Mark McGhee believes the national team are lucky to have Callum Paterson following the withdrawal of Alan Hutton.

Hutton pulled out of Gordon Strachan’s squad on Monday night, two days after making his first Aston Villa appearance since August 10.

Paterson started the World Cup qualifying campaign in the right-back role as Scotland won 5-1 in Malta last month and is the only player in the squad who regularly plays that position.

With two games against Lithuania and Slovakia in four days, McGhee is confident the powerful Hearts defender will further develop his reputation.

The 21-year-old, who has two caps, scored a spectacular left-footed goal as Hearts beat McGhee’s Motherwell team 3-1 on Friday night.

“I think he’s a terrific player,” McGhee said. “Going forward he does things that we want, that Gordon wants. He has assets that suit the way Gordon wants the team to play and the way Gordon wants the full-backs to play. With Alan’s withdrawal, we are lucky to have him.”

Scotland host Lithuania on Saturday night buoyed by their opening win, but Lithuania showed they will take points in the section when they drew 2-2 with Slovenia after being two goals up heading into the final 20 minutes.

McGhee said: “We’ve got to imagine that every game is going to be as tough as any other and then we won’t be caught by surprise.

“We have got to prepare as if this is the hardest game in the section and if we keep doing that then we will never be caught out.

“We expect them to be at their best and therefore we have to make sure if possible we are at our best.”

