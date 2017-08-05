Rumour Mill: Csaba Laszlo in Hearts return? | Cathro was undermined | Armstrong deal

Csaba Laszlo applies to become the new manager at Hearts; Ian Cathro was undermined by the club management, says Brendan Rodgers, plus more news and gossip in Saturday’s Rumour Mill

Csaba Laszlo launches bid for Hearts return

Hungarian Csaba Laszlo has reportedly launched a bid to become the next Hearts manager.

The former Scottish Manager of the Year has applied for the vacant hotseat, seven years after he was sacked by Vladimir Romanov. Laszlo holds the dubious honour of being the longest-serving manager under the former owner.

Unhappy with the lack of summer investment, he has just quit Slovakian side DAC 1904 after turning around their fortunes, bouncing from the bottom of the league to falling short of European qualification. (Daily Record)

Cathro undermined by Hearts management

Ousted Hearts manager Ian Cathro was undermined by a ‘confused’ club management, according to Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers expressed sympathy for Cathro’s fate, singling out Craig Levein for withering criticism in particular.

The director of football at Hearts, Levein has been accused on putting up barriers to progress for Cathro, helping to create confusion at the club. (Various)

- New Hearts right back Michael Smith says the biggest responsibility for Ian Cathro’s sacking lies with the squad.

Despite Cathro’s flaws, Smith admitted it was the players who got the manager the sack. “It’s a results business. The players, we haven’t performed for him. At the end of the day, when people get sacked, it is the players’ fault,” he said. (The Herald)

‘Hopeful’ of new Armstrong deal

Brendan Rodgers remains hopeful of keeping Stuart Armstrong at Celtic Park.

The midfielder is a free agent this summer and faces greater competition from new arrivals Olivier Ntcham and Kundai Benyu, but Celtic management are hopeful that a contract extension can be agreed soon.

Talks about a new contract began in January but so far have not progressed. (Celtic Quick News)

Rodgers wants Philippe Coutinho... only joking

Brendan Rodgers jokingly told the Daily Record he wanted to secure Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho in the summer transfer window.

Coutinho has been linked with a move away from the English side with Barcelona interested in tempting him to Spain.

“Am I looking to bring someone in ahead of Astana? Yes, Coutinho. We’ll see, we’re looking but I will always wait for the right quality,” he joked ahead of Celtic’s Champions League playoff clash with FC Astana. (Daily Record)

NEWS IN BRIEF:

• Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha says he doesn’t know when James Tavernier and Niko Kranjcar will return to the squad. (HITC)

• Hearts have drafted in rookie midfielder Lewis Moore to face Celtic. Moore has only made one appearance, making his big break against St Johnstone last season. (Daily Record)