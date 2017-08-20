Rumour Mill: Burnley target Simunovic | Davies in frame for Hearts boss | Djoum wants France move

Celtic’s Jozo Simunovic is being targeted by English side Burnley; Billy Davies has been interviewed for the vacant Hearts manager job; Arnaud Djoum wants to move to the French Ligue 1; plus more news and gossip in Sunday’s Rumour Mill

Burnley target Jozo Simunovic

Burnley are set to tempt Jozo Simunovic from Celtic with a £10 million bid.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche sent chief scout Martin Hodge to watch the Bosnian in action last week. The English side are looking to replace Michael Keane who was sold to Everton in a £25 million deal.

Burnley hope to secure Simunovic’s signature with the offer of Premier League football. (Scottish Sun)

Billy Davies in the mix for Hearts manager

Billy Davies has become the latest shock name to be thrown into the ring for the vacant Hearts manager job.

It is believed the veteran manager - who has been out of management since he was sacked by Nottingham Forrest three years ago - was interviewed by club chairwoman Ann Budge over the last few days. (Scottish Sun)

Djoum wants to go to France

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum has dropped a bombshell on Tynecastle bosses - by declaring his wish to play in the French first division alongside Neymar.

The Cameroon international is being courted by French Ligue 1 clubs Bordeaux, Saint Etienne, Caen and Montpellier and says he is tempted by the move if it can be done before the end of the month.

The Jambos star added that the quality of players moving to Ligue 1 - including £198 million record signing Neymar - made him want to play in France. (Daily Record)

Celtic windfall

Celtic’s £30 million windfall from their imminent Champions League qualification will not go towards any new players before the transfer window closes, Brendan Rodgers has said.

Instead, the Celtic boss said the cash will allow the club “to keep making steps forward.”

He also added that it wasn’t his problem if Scottish football was being left in Celtic’s slipstream because of its Champions League windfall, says it is not his problem. (Various)

Salmond: Neil Lennon should manage Hearts

Lifelong Jambos fan Alex Salmond has said Neil Lennon should manage Hearts.

Making the quip at his Edinburgh Fringe show, the former First Minister turned conversation to football and the vacant manager’s seat at Tynecastle. He also suggested an even less likely alternative - Brendan Rodgers.

He went on to compare former boss Ian Cathro to Tintin. (Sunday Mail)

Alredo Morelos tipped for huge success

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has predicted striker Alfredo Morelos will ‘definitely’ be worth more than his £1 million price tag this summer.

Morelos has already netted three times in Rangers’ last four games. While he is impressed with the 21-year-old so far, he has urged fans to give the time to fully settle at Ibrox. (Sunday Herald)