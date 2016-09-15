Robbie Neilson vindicated over Hearts’ stance on Tony Watt

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson has claimed the club felt it had no option but to challenge the booking given to striker Tony Watt in the victory over Hamilton, claiming he was fed up of people branding his players divers.

At a hearing yesterday, the SFA disciplinary tribunal accepted Hearts’ submission and rescinded the card, which was shown by referee Craig Thomson after Shaun Want caught Watt as he charged into the Hamilton box.

The booking would not have led to a suspension but Neilson said the club considered action had to be taken in a bid to address negative perceptions.

“There has been some things said about Hearts recently and in the space of three weeks we have gone from being a big strong, physical, aggressive team to being lightweight and falling over,” he said.

Since Jamie Walker was found guilty of simulation against Celtic on the opening weekend of the season – he was handed a two-match ban – Hearts have been under scrutiny.

Neilson was confident that the Watt booking would be overturned.

“Anybody who has seen the incident will know that it is a penalty. Even Hamilton boss Martin Canning has come out and said it was a stonewall penalty.”