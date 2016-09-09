Robbie Neilson: Old Firm draw would be best result for Hearts

Robbie Neilson claims Hearts are happy to fly under the radar as the Old Firm derby takes centre stage this weekend.

The bulk of media attention will be on Celtic Park on Saturday lunchtime as Celtic and Rangers battle it out in the first Ladbrokes Premiership meeting between the teams.

Brendan Rodgers’ men, who have a game in hand on their opponents, can stretch their lead ahead of their city rivals to four points with victory on Saturday.

However, Neilson hopes third-placed Hearts can take advantage of any potential stalemates in Glasgow by winning against Hamilton to go joint-top at the summit.

“It’s great, everyone wants to see the big games in Scotland whether that’s Rangers and Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen or Hearts and Celtic,” the Tynecastle head coach said.

“You want these big games. It’s generated that publicity again all over the world so it’s great for the nation.

“What would be a good result for Hearts? Probably a draw to be honest with you. A draw and we win then we’ll get ourselves going.

“We’re trying to stay under the radar and pick up as many points as we can and see where we are.

“I think with Rangers and Celtic both being in the league that is where a lot of the focus is this year and we accept that is the way it is in Scotland, but we just have to make sure we keep progressing as a club.”

Hearts needed a last-minute winner from Tony Watt against Partick Thistle to gain their second successive win and go three games unbeaten before the international break.

And Neilson is hopeful the break has not disrupted their rhythm as they prepare to host sixth-placed Accies, who haven’t won at Tynecastle since 1977.

“It’s important before the international break that you get three points because it keeps you on a high so when you come back you can hopefully kick on again,” he said.

“I think last year against Hamilton, we won one, they won one and we drew the other so it’s always tough.

“They’ve started the season well. Having watched their games they probably should have picked up more points than they have.”

