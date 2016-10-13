Robbie Neilson: New stand will take Tynecastle atmosphere to next level

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson admits he’ll miss the old main stand at Tynecastle, but believes the redevelopment will take the noted home atmosphere to a whole other level.

The Jambos faithful are looking forward with excitement after Edinburgh City Council gave formal approval for the construction of the new £12 million structure.

Demolition on the new stand is due to begin next month and expected to be finished in late September 2017

Neilson will be sad to see the old structure go, but reckons it’s replacement will help the Tynecastle crowd turn up the noise.

“The old stand is great but it’s served its time,” he said.

“It created a great atmosphere but the new one will take it to another level.

“I will miss the old stand because it has that character about it. It’s been part of my life for a long time.

“I think the new stand will increase that special atmosphere. It will mirror the three other stands which already produce such an intimidating and intense environment.

“To put another one in there will only increase that feeling.”

