Robbie Neilson agrees terms to become new MK Dons boss

Robbie Neilson has agreed contract terms to become the new manager of MK Dons.

The Hearts head coach will take charge for the final time at Tynecastle tonight against Rangers before being confirmed as the new man at StadiumMK.

The only issue yet to be finalised is compensation between MK Dons and Hearts but that has already been discussed and is not expected to hinder the deal.

Neilson held talks in Milton Keynes yesterday with the Dons chairman Pete Winkelman and is likely to take charge of the League One club for the first time this weekend against Charlton in the FA Cup.

The 36-year-old will hope to revitalise his new club and further his career in England after winning the Scottish Championship and qualifying for Europe in just two and a half years at Hearts.

