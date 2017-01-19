Robbie Muirhead is set to depart Hearts for MK Dons

Robbie Muirhead is expected to be reunited with former Heart of Midlothian boss Robbie Neilson at MK Dons today.

The 20-year-old forward signed for Hearts on a one-year-deal in the summer and became a key part of the first-team squad towards the end of Neilson’s tenure at Tynecastle.

Muirhead started Ian Cathro’s first match in charge, a 2-0 defeat to Rangers, but has since been limited to less than 90 minutes of football, coming off the bench in the last four matches. He will join the League One side who have won two leagues games from five under Neilson and sit 19th in the table.

The former Kilmarnock, Dundee United and Partick Thistle player has seen his career trajectory pick up on moving to the capital. Capable of playing in a number of forward positions, he took advantage of Sam Nicholson’s injury to find a role on the left-wing, where he offered pace, directness and a fine crossing ability.

His crowning moment came in Hearts’ 2-0 victory over Rangers in November, netting his only two goals for the club in 20 appearances.

He follows Alim Ozturk, Tony Watt and Igor Rossi through the exit door in January as Cathro reshapes his squad for the resumption of the season after the winter break.

Hearts have so far made four additions in Lennard Sowah, Aaron Hughes, Malaury Martin and Andraz Struna.